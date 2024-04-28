Watch CBS News
Isolated but severe storms possible in Chicago area Sunday evening

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Wind flow off the chilly lake is keeping low clouds and stable air in place from Chicago to the Wisconsin line. Air temperatures are struggling due to that marine layer lingering onshore. 

At the same time, warm winds have pulled unstable air to the west and southwest counties in the Chicago area. Isolated storms could materialize Sunday evening in that warm sector. Some could be strong or severe, and rotation is possible. 

storm-threats.png
CBS

Waves of thunderstorms could move into the area between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. 

On Saturday night, the southwest suburbs picked up from 1 inch to 2.5 inches of rain, so "training" downpours and thunderstorms could create some localized flooding. 

The strongest cells could contain damaging winds and hail. 

rainfall-forecast.png
CBS
rain-chance.png
CBS

Forecast

SUNDAY EVENING: Isolated storm chance

OVERNIGHT: Waves of rain and thunderstorms late. Mild. LOW: 62

MONDAY: Leftover shower chance. HIGH: 72

what-were-tracking.png
CBS
7-day.png
CBS
