Islamic Society of North America Convention comes to Rosemont

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Families host reunions there. Wives have met their husbands there.

A huge celebration of the Islamic faith kicks off later this afternoon.

Morning Insider Lauren Victory takes us behind the scenes of the four-day-long Muslim meetup.

Lisa Vogl's so confident in her hijabi women's clothing brand, Verona Collection, she shipped more than 100 boxes of merchandise from Dallas to Rosemont and expects to sell out.

"The Muslim community is very spread out in the country. We all come together. We look forward to meeting each other," said Vogl, who co-founded the company.

She's one of hundreds of vendors hawking their wares at the 59th Annual ISNA (Islamic Society of North America) Convention at Donald E. Stephens Convention Center on River Road. Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend the event from Friday through Monday. The convention had to be held virtually for the last two years because of COVID-19.

"People are so excited. They are hungry for being in person again. They are happy that we are coming back in person," said Safaa Zarzour, president of the Islamic Society of North America.

In person means a chance to touch what you're purchasing or see what you're donating to.

"It's really a different experience when you're picking it up, you're appreciating what you're buying and also communicating with the vendors," said Sabiha Ali.

She's running the giant bazaar at the convention where she says exposure benefits those in the Islamic start-up world.

"This is the last step they [entrepreneurs] take before they open a storefront location," said Ali. "They really find a great way to test the market before they launch their product."

The convention isn't all about shopping. It's also a place to eat and watch live entertainment.

"And remind our next generation about [the importance] of Islam and what it takes to be Muslim," said Basharat Saleem, executive director of ISNA.

Several activities are tailored to communities within the community, like a female fashion show with only women in the audience and, new this year, speakers for specific age groups.

"We believe that nowadays, we live in an age where if you do not give somebody exactly what they're worried and thinking about and excites them, you're going to lose them quickly," said Zarzour of the focused programming.

Interfaith conversation is also part of the event.

"We come together as an expression of solidarity," said Saleem. "We discuss common issues facing as citizens in this country. We try to see how we can provide solutions."

Of course, group prayer is an important part of this weekend's celebration as well as security.

Saleem tells CBS 2 that the FBI is aware of the convention and that several police officers will be patrolling the area.