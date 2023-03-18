Watch CBS News
Islamic Relief USA packs boxes to fight food insecurity

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Islamic Relief USA hosts volunteer food packing event in Bridgeview
Islamic Relief USA hosts volunteer food packing event in Bridgeview 00:28

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (CBS) -- Ahead of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, volunteers gathered in southwest suburban Bridgeview Saturday to help combat food insecurity.

The nonprofit Islamic Relief USA hosted the event at the Mosque Foundation Community Food Pantry.

Volunteers packed boxes and boxes of food – full of rice, pasta, flour, and over a dozen other items.

Islamic Relief USA's mission is to provide relief to people in need – regardless of religion, race, or gender.

First published on March 18, 2023 / 6:08 PM

