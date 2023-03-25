Watch CBS News
ICNA giving food boxes to hundreds of families during Ramadan

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Millions of Muslims are observing Ramadan -- the holy month of sacrifice.

On Saturday, the Islamic Circle of North America wants to help support our community.

They're giving away 300 food boxes filled with items such as halal meat, dates, and more.

Those boxes will be given to families arriving from Afghanistan and other war-torn countries.

The giveaway will happen this morning at 11 a.m. in West Ridge near Devon and California Avenue. 

