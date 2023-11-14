Isaiah Rivera, UIC beat Loyola

CHICAGO (AP) — Isaiah Rivera scored 23 points as UIC beat Loyola Chicago 72-67 on Tuesday night.

Rivera was 8 of 15 shooting, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Flames (2-1). Toby Okani added 20 points while shooting 8 for 13 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line, and he also had eight rebounds. Marquise Kennedy had 10 points.

Des Watson finished with 13 points for the Ramblers (1-2). Loyola Chicago also got 12 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals from Braden Norris. In addition, Greg Dolan finished with eight points.