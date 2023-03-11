Police issue alert of recent garage burglaries in Irving Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police issued a warning to residents in the Irving Park neighborhood after four garages were burglarized this month.

Each of the burglaries happened during the evening and overnight hours.

Police say the thieves made entry and then rummaged through the garage taking items belonging to the victims.

Incident times and locations:

· 4000 block of North Whipple St. between March 3 at 6:30 pm and March 4 at 6 am.

· 3900 block of North Whipple St. between March 7 at 2:30 pm and March 7 at 6:30 pm.

· 4200 block of North Troy St. on March 8 at 1:40 am.

· 3800 block of North Spaulding Ave between March 8th at 7 pm and March 9 at 6 am.

Police didn't have any descriptions of the burglar(s).

They are advising residents to:

· Be aware of this crime and alert your neighbors.

· Pay special attention to any suspicious subjects loitering in the area.

· Ensure that existing surveillance cameras are functional.

· Call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of the offender(s) including any vehicle description and license plate information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Five at 312-746-7394.