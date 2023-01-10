Watch CBS News
3 people injured in fire at senior apartment complex in Irving Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Three people were hospitalized after a building fire in the Irving Park neighborhood Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out at the West Byron Place Senior Apartment Community, located at 2815 W. Byron St.

CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported the three injured were treated for smoke inhalation. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

