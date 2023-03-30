CBS 2 Legal Analyst Irv Miller explains how grand jury would arrive at indictment of former President Trump

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Former President Donald Trump was indicted by a grand jury in Manhattan Thursday.

The indictment pertains to allegations linked to a business records investigation related to a "hush money" payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels. Mr. Trump is the first former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges.

A grand jury convenes in secret, so we do not know the exact charges on which Mr. Trump has been indicted. But CBS 2 Legal Analyst Irv Miller explained what a grand jury indictment means – and when we could find out what the charges are.

"The way it works is when a grand jury votes to indict somebody – in New York, it takes at least 12 grand jurors to vote to indict, and there has to be a minimum of 16 grand jurors in the room at the time. Once they vote to indict, the foreman of the grand jury will sign off on the indictment. They will literally carry that indictment in to the chief judge," Miller said. "The chief judge then will look at it, and it's up to the chief judge of the criminal court over there to either seal it or release it, and at that time, once it's released, you will know the exact number of charges on that document."

There were reports that some of the allegations against Mr. Trump regarding hush money would be in the misdemeanor range – but Miller said this case would need to involve a felony.

"It's my understanding that if it is only a misdemeanor, it can't be charged because of the statute of limitations – which places a time limit from the date of the crime to the date of the charge – has already passed. So in order for this to be an effective charge, it would have to be a felony," Miller said, "and from what we're hearing in the media so far is that in order for that to become a felony, it has to somehow violate some election law as far as payments that would affect an election that weren't reported as payments for the election."