'Their connection to Ireland': Irish American Heritage Center's celebration of country and culture

CHICAGO (CBS) -- From Ireland to England to New York -- St. Patrick's Day is a huge deal.

And just as big right here in Chicago! That got us wondering why people, Irish or not, are so excited about St. Patrick's Day. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reports from Albany Park at the Irish American Heritage Center.

This center is billed as the heart of Irish American culture and identity in Chicago. So it's very fitting on this day, that we have the music of Shannon Rovers Irish Pipe Band bringing everyone together to enjoy Irish Heritage.

Meg Buchanan is the Executive Director of the Irish American Heritage Center. Buchanan said a group of Irish immigrants bought this onetime grade school and junior college in the 1980s for $500,000, with the goal of creating the center here in Albany Park. There's even a book detailing their dedication, to making their dream a reality.

"They paid off the mortgage, which was substantial, with their own money and they worked to turn it from a school, into a center and social club, so they'd have a place to get together and feel at home."

The center also houses a museum. Inside you'll find Irish treasures like a vast collection of Belleek china, hand woven heirloom lace and this square grand piano.

Manufactured in 1835, it was originally in the home of the Casey family mansion. They lived on Jackson Blvd., once known as the Irish Gold Coast. Almost everything was donated.

"It means something to people, that their belongings, their family's history, that their connection to Ireland, is coming to this place," Buchanan said.

Walking inside the center's library, is truly a step back in time.

"There are books in that library, Irish books, that are nowhere else in the world, even Ireland, but here," Buchanan said.

Buchanan said Chicagoans have long embraced the St. Patrick's Day holiday, whether it's by attending a parade or enjoying traditional Irish Ceili dance.

"In Ireland, it's a celebration for sure. But here, it's extra to begin with. Because people, when they first started celebrating, missed home," Buchanan said.

Anyone yearning for a taste of home, whether through food, or music, can come to the Irish American Heritage Center, open until 11:00 Friday night.

What a fantastic way to start our day! Thanks Jackie Kostek of CBS 2 and the Trinity Academy of Irish Dance! Posted by Irish American Heritage Center on Friday, March 17, 2023