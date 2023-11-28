Watch CBS News
Nonprofit collecting coats for migrants on Chicago's Far North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Irish American Heritage Center is extending a helping hand to asylum seekers this winter.

The group is hosting a coat and cold-weather clothing drive on Tuesday.

All of the items will be donated to help migrants who recently moved to Chicago.

Those interested in participating can drop off your new or gently used winter clothing at the center, located at 4626 N. Knox Ave., from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Adult and children's items will be accepted.

