Activists, artist collaborate to honor protester killed during demonstrations in Iran

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Activists and artists will work together to honor an Iranian protester Sunday afternoon.

Khodanoor Lajali was one of the hundreds of protesters killed by police during demonstrations against the Islamic regime - sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini.

Activists from Chicago For Iran are working with local artists on an ice sculpture to honor his memory, and to raise awareness about the situation in Iran.

It will be unveiled at 2 p.m. in front of the Chicago Art Institute.