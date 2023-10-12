Investigators to unveil new details Thursday on high-end theft ring spanning multiple states

Investigators to unveil new details Thursday on high-end theft ring

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We expect to learn more about what investigators call a sophisticated, high-end theft ring that spanned multiple states and amounted to millions of dollars.

The investigation is centered around a warehouse in the Austin neighborhood filled with stolen merchandise.

As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported, millions of dollars in high-end shoes, including Nikes and Yeezys were located in the warehouse.

We know there are at least five suspects: two of them have already been arrested and charged.

Investigators say thieves stole it all from railroad shipping containers, then brought them here to resell to retailers.

The warehouse in Austin was used as a home base to push stolen goods across the country.

The Lyons Police Department started their investigation into the bust after a cargo theft was reported in the village about a week ago.

In this case, police say the thieves would advertise on social media or by word of mouth where retailers would go to the warehouse to buy the items - not knowing they were stolen.

"Whether it be Nike products or UGG products or Adidas or supreme a lot of massive amounts of property it's probably close to $5 million in merchandise minimum," said Chief Tom Heroin. "These are individuals who are working together for the common cause, which is money."

Investigators plan to release new details on the criminal enterprise, along with three other suspects later Thursday morning.