Blue Line service halted due to object on tracks near Washington Street

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)—The CTA Blue Line in The Loop was halted as police and fire investigated reports of an object on the tracks. 

Police responded to the Washington Street stop near Daley Plaza around 10:20 a.m. on Friday. 

The Chicago Fire Department confirmed the investigation is taking place on the train tracks. 

Police have not released details on the investigation. 

Blue Line service was temporarily suspended between UIC-Halsted and Damen due to the police activity.

Shuttle buses were providing service between UIC-Halsted and Damen.

Service was resuming around 10:45 a.m. with residual delays. 

This is a developing story. 

