Body found at Metra station in Chicago suburb

By Jeramie Bizzle

CBS Chicago

LISLE, Ill. (CBS) – A body was found near the Metra station in Lisle Friday morning.

A spokesperson for Metra said Lisle police reported a body at the north side of the depot.

An original call was for an ambulance but when responders arrived, the person was pronounced dead on the scene. The circumstances as well as the age and gender of the victim are unknown.

Train operations at the station were not affected.

Last month, another body was found near the same Metra station.

This is a developing story. 

First published on February 9, 2024 / 6:37 AM CST

