Scene cleared at O'Hare Airport after bomb threat at TSA checkpoint
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Passengers at two TSA checkpoints at O'Hare International Airport were relocated to another part of the airport Tuesday morning, following a bomb threat that turned out to be false.
A Transportation Security Administration spokeswoman said that, around 6:10 a.m., a passenger told an airline employee at a ticketing counter in Terminal 1 that they had a bomb in their bag. That person then left the scene.
Chicago police cleared the area, redirecting passengers in line at two nearby checkpoints to a third checkpoint.
The bag was cleared by 6:50 a.m., and operations at the airport returned to normal, according to the TSA.
It was not immediately clear how many passengers were affected.
