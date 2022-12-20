Watch CBS News
Scene cleared at O'Hare Airport after bomb threat at TSA checkpoint

By Asal Rezaei

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Passengers at two TSA checkpoints at O'Hare International Airport were relocated to another part of the airport Tuesday morning, following a bomb threat that turned out to be false.

A Transportation Security Administration spokeswoman said that, around 6:10 a.m., a passenger told an airline employee at a ticketing counter in Terminal 1 that they had a bomb in their bag. That person then left the scene.

Chicago police cleared the area, redirecting passengers in line at two nearby checkpoints to a third checkpoint. 

The bag was cleared by 6:50 a.m., and operations at the airport returned to normal, according to the TSA.

It was not immediately clear how many passengers were affected.

First published on December 20, 2022 / 6:38 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

