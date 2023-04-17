Watch CBS News
Local News

Westbound I-80 closed near New Lenox after crash

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Westbound Interstate 80 closed near U.S. 30
Westbound Interstate 80 closed near U.S. 30 00:43

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The westbound lanes of Interstate 80 have been shut down after a crash near southwest suburban New Lenox

Illinois State Police said, around 5:30 a.m., troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash on westbound I-80 near New Lenox.

Some injuries have been reported, and all westbound lanes are closed U.S. Route 30. CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reports as many as 10 vehicles might have been involved in the crash.

Further information was not immediately available.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on April 17, 2023 / 7:05 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.