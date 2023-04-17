Westbound I-80 closed near New Lenox after crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The westbound lanes of Interstate 80 have been shut down after a crash near southwest suburban New Lenox

Illinois State Police said, around 5:30 a.m., troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash on westbound I-80 near New Lenox.

Some injuries have been reported, and all westbound lanes are closed U.S. Route 30. CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reports as many as 10 vehicles might have been involved in the crash.

Further information was not immediately available.