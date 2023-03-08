Girl, 6, killed when semi rear-ends car on I-80/94 near Gary

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 6-year-old girl was killed in a crash early Wednesday on Interstate 80/94 in northwest Indiana.

Indiana State Police said a silver 2016 Nissan Altima was stopped in the right lane of eastbound I-80/94, about 1.5 miles east of Burr Street in Gary, when a 2014 Volvo semi hauling U.S. mail in the right lane rear-ended the car, "causing catastrophic damage."

Police said two adults and three children were in the car at the time, and none of the kids was properly restrained in child safety seats. The driver, a 27-year-old woman from Milwaukee, was taken to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

All four other people in the car also were taken to hospitals for serious injuries, including a 6-year-old girl who died on the way to the hospital, police said.

The truck driver, a man from northwest suburban Wheeling, was not hurt.

Indiana State Police were investigating the crash.