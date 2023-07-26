Watch CBS News
Local News

Tanker truck crashes on I-65, closing highway in both directions

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Interstate 65 was closed in both directions Wednesday afternoon near Crown Point, Indiana, after a tanker truck rolled over in a crash, prompting a hazardous materials response.

It's unclear what materials, if any, the truck was actually carrying, but Indiana State Police said it has a hazardous materials placard, requiring emergency crews to take extreme safety precautions while cleaning up the accident.

Police said traffic on I-65 was being diverted at U.S. Route 30 (exit 253) and State Road 2 (exit 240) until further notice.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on July 26, 2023 / 3:48 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.