Tanker truck crashes on I-65, closing highway in both directions

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Interstate 65 was closed in both directions Wednesday afternoon near Crown Point, Indiana, after a tanker truck rolled over in a crash, prompting a hazardous materials response.

It's unclear what materials, if any, the truck was actually carrying, but Indiana State Police said it has a hazardous materials placard, requiring emergency crews to take extreme safety precautions while cleaning up the accident.

Police said traffic on I-65 was being diverted at U.S. Route 30 (exit 253) and State Road 2 (exit 240) until further notice.