Lanes to close in both directions on I-57 this weekend for resurfacing work

CHICAGO (CBS) -- State officials were warning drivers about major delays expected this weekend on Interstate 57.

Part of I-57 will be closed from Friday night through Monday morning between the Tri-State Tollway and 127th Street, as crews resurface the expressway.

At least one lane will remain open in both directions at all times.

Northbound lane closures will be from Interstate 294 to 127th Street between 9 p.m. on Friday and 5 a.m. on Monday.

Southbound lane closures will be from 127th Street to Interstate 294 between 9 p.m. on Friday and 6 a.m. on Monday.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said additional weekend lane closures will be required on I-57 to complete the resurfacing project after this weekend.