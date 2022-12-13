Truck crash on Interstate 55 causes backup near Shorewood
(CBS) -- A semi-trailer crash on Interstate 55 has traffic backed up for miles in Will County.
Illinois State Police said a truck crashed and rolled over in the southbound lanes of I-55 near milepost 251 near Shorewood shortly before 8:30 a.m.
One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The right southbound lane of I-55 was closed near U.S. Route 52 as police investigate.
