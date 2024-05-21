11 children injured after 3 school buses crash on I-55 in Chicago southwest suburbs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Eleven children suffered minor injuries after three school buses were involved in a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 55 near southwest suburban Channahon.

Illinois State Police said the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-55 in Grundy County.

Police said 11 children were taken to hospitals with minor injuries.

Additional school buses were brought in to relocate the remaining passengers on the bus to the Loves Truck Stop in Channahon after the crash.

The right northbound lane of I-55 was temporarily closed after the crash.