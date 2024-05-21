Watch CBS News
Local News

11 children injured after 3 school buses crash on I-55 in Chicago southwest suburbs

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Eleven children suffered minor injuries after three school buses were involved in a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 55 near southwest suburban Channahon.

Illinois State Police said the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-55 in Grundy County.

Police said 11 children were taken to hospitals with minor injuries.

Additional school buses were brought in to relocate the remaining passengers on the bus to the Loves Truck Stop in Channahon after the crash.

The right northbound lane of I-55 was temporarily closed after the crash.

Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer at CBS News Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM, and the New City News Service.

First published on May 21, 2024 / 10:52 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.