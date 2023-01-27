Pileup on I-39/90 shuts down interstate near Wisconsin-Illinois state line

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A crash involving dozens of vehicles has forced the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to shut down a stretch of Interstate 39/90 in both directions near the Illinois state line.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said I-39/90 is closed in both directions in Rock County between Beloit and Janesville "due to a multi-vehicle crash."

Wisconsin Department of Transportation

The crash came as steady snow has been falling throughout the day along the Illinois-Wisconsin state line.

CBS affiliate WIFR in Rockford reports 20 to 50 vehicles might have been involved in the crash, which happened around 12:30 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

WDOT recommended the following detours:

Northbound traffic should take EXIT 183 (HWY S/Shopiere Rd). Turn left and proceed south on HWY S to HWY BT. Turn right and proceed west on HWY B to HWY G. Turn right and proceed north on HWY G to HWY 11. Turn right and proceed east on HWY 11 to I-39/90.

Southbound traffic should take EXIT 177 (HWY 11/Avalon Rd). Turn right and proceed west on HWY 11 to HWY G. Turn left and proceed south on HWY G to HWY BT. Turn left and proceed east on HWY BT to HWY S. Turn left and proceed north on HWY S to I-39/90.