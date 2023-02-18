I-294 crash: One killed after semi truck hits stopped car

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person is dead and another is injured after a crash involving a car and a semi truck Saturday morning in Cook County.

According to Illinois State Police at 7:19 a.m., two people in a Nissan Sentra were stopped on southbound Interstate 294 near milepost 30 after being involved in a crash.

A semi heading south was unable to stop and struck the Nissan in the rear.

The driver and passenger of the Nissan were transported to a local hospital, where the driver was later pronounced dead. The driver has been identified as Diana Garcia, 59, of Greenville, Wisconsin.

The driver of the semi truck did not report any injuries on the scene of the crash.

No further information was immediately available.