International Women's Day market on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- More than 50 women-owned businesses will take part in a unique two-day event this weekend celebrating women entrepreneurs.

The Lincoln Square-Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce will host its third annual "International Women's Day Market" at Artifact Events on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visitors can browse and shop booths featuring jewelry, skin care products, food and home decor.

Check out some of the participating women-owned businesses: