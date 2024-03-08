Watch CBS News
International Women's Day market on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- More than 50 women-owned businesses will take part in a unique two-day event this weekend celebrating women entrepreneurs.

The Lincoln Square-Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce will host its third annual "International Women's Day Market" at Artifact Events on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visitors can browse and shop booths featuring jewelry, skin care products, food and home decor. 

Check out some of the participating women-owned businesses:   

International Women's Day market: Amy's Candy Bar 03:44
International Women’s Day: Restore Pilates 02:49
International Women’s Day: Bon Femmes 04:13
International Women’s Day Market: Molasses 03:51
International Women’s Day Market: Good Company 03:45
