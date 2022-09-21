Watch CBS News
Local News

Religious leaders gather for International Day of Peace in Aurora

/ CBS Chicago

Religious leaders gather in Aurora during International Day of Peace
Religious leaders gather in Aurora during International Day of Peace 00:19

CHICAGO (CBS) -- International Day of Peace is happening Wednesday.

Dozens of religious leaders from various faiths will gather in Aurora.

They'll have breakfast and discuss ways to strengthen Aurora's Interfaith Presence.

The city also will announce the launch of the Aurora Interfaith Alliance.

An advisory body comprised of leaders from different religions.

First published on September 21, 2022 / 8:27 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.