Religious leaders gather for International Day of Peace in Aurora
CHICAGO (CBS) -- International Day of Peace is happening Wednesday.
Dozens of religious leaders from various faiths will gather in Aurora.
They'll have breakfast and discuss ways to strengthen Aurora's Interfaith Presence.
The city also will announce the launch of the Aurora Interfaith Alliance.
An advisory body comprised of leaders from different religions.
