Religious leaders gather for International Day of Peace in Aurora

Religious leaders gather in Aurora during International Day of Peace

CHICAGO (CBS) -- International Day of Peace is happening Wednesday.

Dozens of religious leaders from various faiths will gather in Aurora.

They'll have breakfast and discuss ways to strengthen Aurora's Interfaith Presence.

The city also will announce the launch of the Aurora Interfaith Alliance.

An advisory body comprised of leaders from different religions.