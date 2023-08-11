Watch CBS News
Instacart now accepting SNAP benefits for food orders

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You can now use SNAP benefits to order food on Instacart.

SNAP – which stands for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program - provides financial help for families to buy groceries.

Instacart tested out accepting SNAP in Alaska but it's now expanding to all 50 states.

The partnership makes Instacart the first grocery marketplace to accept electronic benefit transfers from SNAP.

