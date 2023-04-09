Watch CBS News
Inspirational Sounds Unity Concert, directed by Chicago's Quentin Sanders, available on Amazon Prime

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you can't make it to church this Easter Sunday morning, you can enjoy inspiring gospel music right at home.

The Inspirational Sounds Unity Concert is now available on Amazon Prime.

It features well-known gospel artists like Donald Lawrence, the Clark Sisters, Fred Hammond, and more.

The concert was directed by Chicagoan and Columbia graduate, Quentin Sanders.

Prime members can rent the full performance for $3. 

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on April 9, 2023 / 9:39 AM

