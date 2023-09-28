Inspector general says OSHA needs to do more to protect warehouse workers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A government watchdog says federal regulators need to do a better job of protecting warehouse workers from being hurt.

The U.S. Department of Labor's inspector general has released a new report stating that, despite high injury rates, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) only inspected a little more than 4% of warehouses.

The report also says OSHA collected minimal injury data from employers, and didn't enforce mandatory reporting.

OSHA representatives did not respond to requests for comment.