Inspector general seizes computers from Chicago city treasurer's office

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Investigators with the Chicago Inspector General's office have seized computers from City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin's office, as part of a possible misconduct investigation.

The inspector general took the computers as it has launched an investigation into the treasurer after a letter from two former employees became public, accusing the treasurer of ethics and misconduct violations.

Earlier this month, the Chicago Tribune published a letter written by a Chicago attorney on behalf of two of the treasurer's former employees – alleging that Conyears-Ervin engaged in widespread ethics violations.

The former employees said when they spoke out about their concerns, Conyears-Ervin fired them.

The December 2020 letter was sent to the city's top lawyer and the city's ethics officer. In it, the terminated employees accused Conyears-Ervin of consistently misusing "…City money, City employees and City resources to benefit her private interests…."

Examples cited in the letter include hiring an ex-Chicago Police officer as assistant city treasurer - but actually using him as security – and hiring an administrative assistant and then using her to run errands and a grocery shop on the clock.

In a statement, Conyears-Ervin has said the city settled with the fired employees, and she could not discuss specifics.

Conyears-Ervin stated that she has never, and would never "abuse or misuse taxpayer dollars."

The treasurer has been considering a bid to challenge longtime U.S. Rep. Danny Davis (D-Illinois) for his congressional seat next year, but reportedly postponed a formal campaign kickoff event in the wake of the ethics allegations.