Inmate found dead in Cook Co. Jail on Christmas Day
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Cook County jail inmate died on Christmas.
The Cook County Sheriff said correctional staff found Michael O'Connor unresponsive in his cell.
O'Connor was ordered to be held for threatening a Chicago police officer.
The sheriff's office said at this time, no foul play is suspected and there are indications this could be a suicide.
