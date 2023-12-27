Inmate found dead in Cook Co. Jail on Christmas Day

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Cook County jail inmate died on Christmas.

The Cook County Sheriff said correctional staff found Michael O'Connor unresponsive in his cell.

O'Connor was ordered to be held for threatening a Chicago police officer.

The sheriff's office said at this time, no foul play is suspected and there are indications this could be a suicide.