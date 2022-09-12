Infant found dead in Lincoln Square, death investigation underway
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are conducting a death investigation, after a newborn baby was found dead Sunday afternoon at a home in the Lincoln Square neighborhood.
Police said the 13-year-old boy was found unresponsive in a home in the 2100 block of West Foster Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
The baby was taken to Swedish Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Area 3 detectives are conducting a death investigation, while awaiting autopsy results.
