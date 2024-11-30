Infant dies after being found unresponsive at home on Chicago's South Side

Police investigate death of baby in Greater Grand Crossing

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 4-month-old boy died Friday morning, after he was found unresponsive at a home in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Police said the boy was found shortly after 9 a.m. at a home in the 7400 block of South Calumet Avenue.

He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:54 a.m., according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's office. There were no visible signs of injury.

The boy has been identified as Z'Aire Travis, according to the medical examiner's office.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services did not immediately respond to questions about the boy's death.