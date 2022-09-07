Indoor pool season now open in Chicago for the fall season

Indoor pool season now open in Chicago for the fall

Indoor pool season now open in Chicago for the fall

Indoor pool season now open in Chicago for the fall

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you're desperate for a dip, the Chicago Park District's pools open for fall programs starting on Monday.

And their indoor pools are now open for the fall season. You can register and buy a swim membership now.

The first learn to swim lesson is free for children six to 17 years old if you use the code "first free" when you register online. Go to the Chicago Park District's website for more information.

Indoor park pools reopen for the Fall season open & lap swims the week of Sept. 6.

Next steps:

🎫Purchase your swim memberships online.

🏊Register for Fall pool programs, like Learn to Swim, today. Programs start the week of Sept. 12.

More info. 👉 https://t.co/zAds2VbkPZ pic.twitter.com/SY7jKDFe7m — Chicago ParkDistrict (@ChicagoParks) September 5, 2022