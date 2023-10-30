Indianapolis mass shooting: 1 dead, 9 wounded in shooting at Halloween party

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A teenage girl was killed and nine other people were wounded in a mass shooting at a Halloween party this weekend in Indianapolis.

Police said, around midnight Sunday morning, officers responded to a report of a large party on the north side of Indianapolis. When officers arrived, they heard gunfire and saw a large crowd running for cover.

Police found a total of 10 people who had been shot. A teenage girl was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name and age have not been released.

Nine other people were wounded, ranging in age from 16 to 21. Their conditions were not immediately available.

Multiple firearms were recovered at the scene. No one was in custody Monday morning.

Chicago community activist Andrew Holmes said one of the victims was his 16-year-old grandson, who was shot in the leg, breaking a bone and rupturing a vein in his leg.

"He's in a lot of pain. He's still in the hospital," Holmes said.

Holmes said his grandson is a football player at Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis, and was attending a Halloween party with teammates at the time of the shooting.

"His father decided to let him go to this Halloween party. One of the football players had invited him," he said. "I let him know it wasn't a bad choice. You know, it's not his fault, because he wanted to keep him at home. So you have to let these teenagers sometimes venture out, enjoy life, but the individual discharged his weapon, striking 10 people, and the one female is deceased."

Holmes' daughter, Tamara Sword, was killed in a shooting in Indianapolis in 2015. That shooting remains unsolved.

Holmes said his grandson is being treated at the same hospital where his daughter was taken after she was shot.

"It's tough. It hurts, but we could have lost him too. He's still not out of the woodworks yet. He's still in the red, because a lot of swelling, and we don't know if they're going to repair his vein, or if he has to have surgery again on this leg, but we're trying to hope that he can heal up," he said.