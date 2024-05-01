Texas pair arrested hauling bricks of cocaine on Indiana Toll Road

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man and woman from Texas were arrested Tuesday in northwest Indiana, after they were caught hauling several bricks of cocaine in their pickup truck on the Indiana Toll Road.

Around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, a LaPorte County Sheriff's deputy pulled over a pickup truck on the Indiana Toll Road after the driver repeatedly failed to properly signal a lane change, according to the sheriff's office.

During the traffic stop, the deputy suspected the driver and passenger were engaged in criminal activity, because the passenger was not following instructions and was arguing with the deputy.

After taking the passenger into custody, a second deputy arrived to help, and a drug K-9 was brought in to check the truck, and alerted to the odor of drugs from inside the pickup.

During a search of the truck, deputies found several vacuum-sealed packages of cocaine inside the truck.

The driver and passenger – 43-year-old Maricela Bonilla-Torres and 44-year-old Erick Montes, both of Houston – were arrested on felony charges of dealing in cocaine, and were being held on $50,005 cash bond.