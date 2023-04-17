Indiana Toll Road closed in Hammond due to utility pole fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- All lanes of the Indiana Toll Road (Interstate 90) have been shut down Monday morning near Hammond.

Indiana State Police said the Hammond Fire Department asked them to shut down the Indiana Toll Road after a large utility pole was damaged in a fire near Kennedy Avenue, causing concern the pole could collapse, and power lines could come down on the toll road.

The toll road has been closed between Cline and Calumet Avenues. All westbound traffic is being diverted off the toll road at Cline Avenue, and all eastbound traffic is being diverted off at Calumet Avenue.

Police said it's unclear how long the toll road will be closed. Drivers should use either the Cline Avenue Bridge or Interstate 80/94 as an alternative.

The South Shore Line, which runs parallel to Kennedy Avenue under the toll road, also has been stopped until further notice in the area due to utility pole fire.