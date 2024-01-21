Indiana state trooper struck by SUV, seriously hurt on I-65 at 116-mile marker

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (CBS) -- An Indiana state trooper was seriously hurt after being struck by an SUV on Interstate 65 near 30th Street in Indianapolis, Indiana State Police said.

Around 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, the trooper stopped on the left shoulder of I-65 southbound at the 116-mile marker on a curved and narrow shoulder to help a stranded motorist change a flat tire. Another trooper assisted with directing traffic.

After changing the tire, the trooper began putting equipment away in the squad car's trunk. The motorist started to drive away when a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox traveling southbound lost control while dodging the assisting trooper and struck a median barrier before hitting the trooper and colliding with the back of their squad car.

The Equinox was believed to be traveling at a high rate of speed, ISP said.

The trooper suffered critical injuries and was taken to a local hospital by ambulance in serious condition.

The driver of the Equinox was arrested on preliminary charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated - causing serious bodily injury. The driver was taken to a local hospital and transported to the Marion County Jail. After a field sobriety test was performed, the driver was given a certified test for intoxication by way of a blood draw. Results are pending.

The southbound lanes of I-65 were closed for nearly three hours as Indiana State Police detectives and crash reconstruction team members responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

Charges are to be determined by the Marion County Prosecutor's Office upon review.