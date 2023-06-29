Indiana State Trooper Aaron Smith hit and killed by fleeing car thief

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A suspected car thief ran over an Indiana State Trooper on the west side of Indianapolis, killing him.

Aaron Smith, 33, was helping other troopers chase the suspect Wednesday night.

Smith tried to end the pursuit by putting down stop sticks on the road, and that's when the suspect's car hit the trooper.

Fellow first responders escorted the trooper's body to the coroner's office in Indianapolis.

The suspect and a passenger in the car are in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.