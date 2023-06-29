Watch CBS News
Local News

Indiana State Trooper Aaron Smith hit and killed by fleeing car thief

/ CBS Chicago

Indiana State Trooper Aaron Smith hit and killed by fleeing car thief
Indiana State Trooper Aaron Smith hit and killed by fleeing car thief 00:30

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A suspected car thief ran over an Indiana State Trooper on the west side of Indianapolis, killing him. 

Aaron Smith, 33, was helping other troopers chase the suspect Wednesday night.

Smith tried to end the pursuit by putting down stop sticks on the road, and that's when the suspect's car hit the trooper.

Fellow first responders escorted the trooper's body to the coroner's office in Indianapolis.

The suspect and a passenger in the car are in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

First published on June 29, 2023 / 6:17 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.