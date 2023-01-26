Investigation of fatal shooting in Gary taken over by Indiana State Police

Investigation of fatal shooting in Gary taken over by Indiana State Police

Investigation of fatal shooting in Gary taken over by Indiana State Police

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Indiana State Police Department is now taking over the investigation into Tuesday night's police shooting in Gary.

Around 3:00 p.m., officers were called to a home where a man was seen holding a weapon to his head and making threats. A SWAT team was called in and at one point.

He left the home, got into a car, and then police opened fire. Some of the details about what happened right before the shooting are still unclear.

The man died at the scene. He's identified as 43-year-old Edward Grant.

ISP Requested to Investigate Officer Involved Shooting https://t.co/45Q3qdi8sP — Indiana State Police (@IndStatePolice) January 25, 2023