Investigation of fatal shooting in Gary taken over by Indiana State Police

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Indiana State Police Department is now taking over the investigation into Tuesday night's police shooting in Gary.

Around 3:00 p.m., officers were called to a home where a man was seen holding a weapon to his head and making threats. A SWAT team was called in and at one point.

He left the home, got into a car, and then police opened fire. Some of the details about what happened right before the shooting are still unclear.

The man died at the scene. He's identified as 43-year-old Edward Grant.

First published on January 25, 2023 / 6:18 PM

