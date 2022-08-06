Indiana State Police vehicle struck by DUI driver on I-80; 2 troopers sent to hospital

GARY, Ind. (CBS) – Two troopers were sent to the hospital after a DUI driver struck a squad car on Interstate 80 Saturday morning.

Indiana State Police said around 12:52 a.m., the troopers were conducting a traffic stop on the westbound side of I-80 near the 8.0 marker one mile west of the Grand Street exit.

initial reports say the troopers were inside their vehicle with their emergency lights activated when they were struck by a silver 2013 Subaru Legacy.

Both troopers were taken to the hospital for evaluation and released, police said.

The driver of the Subaru, identified as Kyle Dickson, 27, of Hobart, Indiana, was not injured in the crash and refused medical treatment.

The vehicle that had been stopped prior to the crash was not hit and the driver was not injured.

The driver of the Subaru was transported to the Lake County Jail where he was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated while endangering a person -- a Class A misdemeanor.