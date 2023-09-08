Indiana school bus crash with semi leaves driver injured
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Authorities arrested a semi-truck driver after leaving the scene of a crash involving a school bus in northwest Indiana.
It happened Thursday night in the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 near Fair Oaks Farm.
Good samaritans stopped to help both drivers, but the semi-driver took off moments later.
First responders worked for hours to remove the school bus driver who was pinned. Police said he suffered life-threatening injuries.
There's no word yet on his condition.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.