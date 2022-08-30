Watch CBS News
Indiana refinery, shut down by fire, to reopen in a few days

By CBS Chicago Team

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A major oil refinery in northeast Indiana, shut down by a fire, should reopen in the next few days.

It provides about a quarter of the gasoline used in Illinois, but experts say the fire will not affect fuel prices here much.

Right now, AAA has the average price for regular unleaded in Chicago at $4.90 a gallon. It's $4.49 in the suburbs and it's even cheaper to fill up across the border in Lake County, Indiana, where drivers pay an average of $4.15 a gallon.

