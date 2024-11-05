CBS News projects former President Donald Trump wins Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — CBS News projects former President Donald Trump as the winner in the race for president in Indiana, defeating Vice President Kamala Harris in the Hoosier State.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is also on Indiana's ballot under the We the People Party.

On Election Day, Indiana will also elect nine members for the state's House of Representatives.

Nov. 5 will be the first general election where new voter ID laws will be in effect. Republican lawmakers passed measures to tighten mail-in voting requirements, and first-time voters now must supply proof of residency in order to register to vote. Most polls in the state close at 6 p.m. ET — the earliest closing time in the country.

There are 4.8 million registered voters in the state.

A look back at Indiana voting

Republican presidential nominees have carried Indiana in 13 of the last 14 presidential elections. The lone exception was 2008, when then-Sen. Barack Obama became the first Democrat to win the Hoosier State since President Lyndon Johnson.

The state has not been competitive since.

Neither Harris nor Trump have campaigned there since officially becoming their parties' nominees. Harris did address members of the historically Black sorority Zeta Phi Beta in Indianapolis on July 24, just three days after her former running mate, President Joe Biden, dropped out of the race.

and contributed to this report.