St. John, Indiana police officer charged in shooting involving Hammond officer

ST. JOHN, Indiana (CBS) – The St. John, Indiana police chief announced one of his officers is being criminally charged for shooting at another officer from a different town.

CBS 2's Noel Brennan was in St. John to break down the story.

Two months ago, we heard different versions of the same story from two different police departments in Northwest Indiana.

On Wednesday, we learned the St. John Police Department has an officer facing felony charges. The mayor of nearby Hammond was glad to see it.

The chief of the St. John Police Department read a statement but didn't take questions about the new charges facing officer Philip J. Fabian.

On Nov. 29 at 2:30 a.m., St. John police said Fabian was checking on an abandoned car near West 93rd and Cline. At the time, police said a car drove toward Fabian and almost hit him.

Police said the officer feared for his life and fired several shots at the car, before going after the driver and taking him into custody.

It turned out the driver was an off-duty Hammond police officer who was on his way to work.

On Wednesday, St. John police said Fabian faces a felony charge of criminal recklessness and a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief.

The mayor of Hammond watched the news conference on Wednesday and spoke about the Hammond police officer who was involved in the incident, a 13-year veteran of the department.

"I know him personally," Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said. "He's excellent. He didn't deserve to be treated this way. He didn't deserve to be cuffed in the back of a St. John police car for two hours, even after identifying himself as a Hammond police officer. It's not right what's happening and I'm glad the Lake County prosecutor's moving forward. I think it's totally appropriate."

St. John's police chief did not take questions on the case, but he called what happened on Nov. 29 "unfortunate."

CBS 2 was told there is body camera of the incident. The mayor of Hammond said he has not seen it, but he's heard it's shocking.