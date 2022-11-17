Watch CBS News
Officer's gun accidentally fires, strikes student during high school class in Indiana

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CLINTON, Ind. (CBS) -- A high school student in Indiana was shot in class Thursday when a police officer's gun accidentally fired during a drill.

Indiana State Police said at 9:35 a.m., 19-year veteran Vermillion County, Indiana Sheriff's Deputy Tim DisPennett was teaching a law enforcement class at South Vermillion High School – located in Clinton, Indiana about 90 miles west of Indianapolis.

During the class, DisPennett's gun accidentally went off and a student was struck, state police said.

The student was rushed to a hospital near Terre Haute with non-life-threatening injuries.

DisPennett has been placed on administrative leave, as per protocol.

