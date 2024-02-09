Members of Indiana National Guard to help with security at U.S.-Mexico border

CHICAGO (CBS) – Members of the Indiana National Guard will be sent to Texas to help with security along the southern U.S. border.

The announcement came just days after Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb traveled to the border to meet with other governors.

Some 50 Indiana guardsmen will arrive in Texas in mid-March and spend 10 months there. The deployment was requested by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Holcomb posted Friday on X, "We've worked too hard in #Indiana attacking the drug epidemic for more #Hoosier lives to be put at risk by a constant supply of killer drugs spiled over an open U.S. border. To resolve we need to stop the historically high flow of illegal immigrants crossing the border."