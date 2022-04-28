Indiana National Guard sending aid to Ukrainian forces
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Indiana National Guard is coming to the aid of Ukrainian forces.
They spent the day Wednesday preparing military equipment.
The armored carriers they're using date back to the Cold War days of the 1960s.
Indiana guard members checked those carriers to make sure they are battle-ready before they were loaded onto the trucks to begin the journey to Ukraine.
