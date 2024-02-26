Indiana could soon have life rings near Lake Michigan

Indiana House could vote on requiring life rings at Lake Michigan

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Indiana House of Representatives could vote Monday on a bill requiring life rings at Lake Michigan entry points.

An Indiana Senate committee unanimously passed the bill last month.

It aims to prevent drownings by requiring rescue equipment to be on the pier or public access sites on the lake.

A nonprofit found that there have been over 1,200 drownings on the Great Lakes in 13 years.