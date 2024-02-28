Indiana House approves law requiring life rings along Lake Michigan

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Indiana House of Representatives on Tuesday unanimously passed a bill requiring life rings at Lake Michigan entry points.

The measure aims to prevent drownings by requiring life rings to be placed on piers or other public access sites along the lake by July 1.

It would also require life rings to be placed in a weatherproof case, to be attached to at least 100 feet of rope, and to be set up no more than 200 feet from the shore.

The nonprofit called Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project said there have been more than 1,200 drownings on the Great Lakes in 13 years.

The Indiana Senate unanimously passed the bill earlier this month, meaning it will soon go to the Indiana governor.