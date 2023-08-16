Watch CBS News
Indiana woman Gayln Morris charged with murdering boyfriend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Indiana woman is accused of murdering her boyfriend for cheating on her.

Prosecutors said Gayln Morris used an Apple AirTag to track down Andres Smith at an area bar in 2022.

Witnesses said she fought a woman who was with Smith. That's the altercation caught on surveillance video

Court documents showed Morris then waited outside in the parking lot and ran her boyfriend over with her car, twice.

